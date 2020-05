HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog named Chemo underwent emergency surgery Thursday night after swallowing a fork.The pups owner said she went to share a slice pumpkin pie with him, but he was in such a rush to eat the pie, he also ate the fork.Luckily, Chemo will be able to go home on Monday."I'm so excited the vet was able to save my best friend," said a very thankful owner.