Memorial Villages PD warns of strange letters sent to women claiming their husbands are cheating

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Memorial Villages, police say six women have received scam letters claiming their husbands are having affairs.

The sender, who claims to be a female escort, offers pictures and videos of the cheating for money, according to the Memorial Villages Police Department.

"I have hard evidence of your husband cheating on you with... I'm sorry, me," part of the letter reads.

"If you are willing to make a reasonable offer - I will send you all the evidence and I've got plenty," it continues.

Memorial Villages PD sent ABC13 a copy of the letter, which includes a fake social security card and license belonging to the sender, to gain the recipient's trust.

Police said the woman also included an email for the recipients to contact her.

"These letters are scams and are showing up across the area. They appear to be computer generated and even have a QR code. Please do not respond to the letter or email the woman," Memorial Villages PD shared in a Facebook post on Friday.

The department said it is aware of the letters and is investigating.