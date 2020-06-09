Somerville considers hiring ex-deputy involved in murder outside of Denney's

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mayor of Somerville is holding a rally to stop the hiring of Chauna Sheffield, the former Harris County deputy who was at the center of a controversial death.Chauna Thompson, who now goes by the last name of Sheffield, was indicted for murder in the death of John Hernandez, who was choked to death outside of a Denny's restaurant in 2017.Terry Thompson, Chauna's husband at the time, was seen on video holding down Hernandez in a choke hold.Terry Thompson was found guilty of murder and sentenced to prison, but the murder charges were dropped against Chauna Sheffield, who had been charged because she failed to intervene.Sheffield was hired by the Sommerville Police Department but then later let go.Police Chief Craig Wise said the item on the council agenda was whether or not to give him permission to offer her a job.Wise said he has been looking for a candidate for six months but can't find anyone to take the job for $15 an hour.The chief said he told council they could raise pay to bring in more candidates.Wise said he has subsequently gone to the city manager and ask that the agenda item be removed.Somerville Mayor Micheal Bradford posted on Facebook that there is a rally outside the city council meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to oppose the hiring of Sheffield."Now seriously folks... do we really want an officer who was involved with a murder patrolling our streets with a gun & badge?" he said in a post.