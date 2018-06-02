Michigan chase suspect hits other vehicle before flipping his SUV on freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

On May 31, police in Brighton, Michigan, pursued a suspect driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sought in connection with a prior hit-and-run accident. (Brighton Police/WDIV)

BRIGHTON, Mich. --
A Michigan man is in custody after a police chase that ended with the suspect hitting another vehicle before flipping his own SUV in the middle of the freeway.

On the afternoon of May 31, police in Brighton, Michigan, began to pursue a suspect driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sought in connection with a prior hit-and-run incident, ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV reported.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, who reportedly gave police the middle finger before fleeing onto I-96.

Dashboard camera video released by the Brighton Police Department showed the suspect weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway and driving on the shoulder at times. The suspect eventually hit another motorist who was merging onto the freeway, causing that driver to spin off of the road.

That collision caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle, which spins out before flipping over and coming to a stop in the middle of the freeway.

Investigators believe heroin and other drugs were involved in the incident, WXYZ reported. Police have not released the suspect's identity, and it's not clear what he has been charged with.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice chasehigh-speed chaserollover crashdashboard camerasMichigan
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News