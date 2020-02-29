5 rushed to hospital after charter bus carrying band crew crashes on North Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A charter bus slammed into a barrier on the North Loop Saturday morning.

The Houston Fire Department said the bus was carrying a production crew for a band at around 10 a.m. traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert.

Eleven people were on the bus. All sustained injuries, however five people were rushed to a local hospital with injuries. The other six were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

