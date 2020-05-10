Religion & Spirituality

How Muslim community continues traditions during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People of various faiths are having to come up with different ways to follow their religious traditions during the pandemic, including Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Typically, during Ramadan fasting, they dedicate a night for the Centennial Interfaith Iftar dinner in which various groups invite hundreds to gather and worship.

This year, due to the coronavirus they celebrate differently. A virtual dinner replaced the traditional meal to celebrate centennial year for Ramadan.

"This Iftar is a tradition which brings joy and happiness to the Muslim community," said Saeed Sheikh.

A celebration that would have otherwise brought hundreds together in one room to unite from different religious backgrounds was instead celebrated through screens.

"We planned in such a different way that the community was happy watching the program through social media or television," said Sheikh. "Times like this, we all stand with each other. Coronavirus has not defeated our spirit."

They are physically separated, but they are connected virtually to reflect on the power of prayer.

"To show that we are representative of one god who has created all of us," said Maddie Malik from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

