Caught on doorbell cam: Would-be burglar scared off by dogs

Once again Ring doorbell came to the rescue in time to alert a homeowner in northwest Houston.The footage shows the suspect trying to break into this family's home in broad daylight.The burglary suspect was able to gain entry into the home.The front door was unlocked and the homeowner was home at the time.The would-be burglar left after he was greeted by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers. The dogs started barking, which spooked the potential intruder."The fact that he opened the door is a big no-no. And so, I would have preferred that she called law enforcement and keep that door locked." Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct 1 said. "Get a description of him if it's safe to do so and tell law enforcement the direction of travel away from the house he was walking towards. All those things help us. But when it doubt, call law enforcement. That's our job to keep people safe."The homeowner originally thought it was her husband who was coming home, but then realized it was a intruder.