Caught on doorbell cam: Would-be burglar scared off by dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

A doorbell security camera captured a would-be burglar in the act of breaking into a home in broad daylight.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Once again Ring doorbell came to the rescue in time to alert a homeowner in northwest Houston.

The footage shows the suspect trying to break into this family's home in broad daylight.

The burglary suspect was able to gain entry into the home.

The front door was unlocked and the homeowner was home at the time.

The would-be burglar left after he was greeted by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers. The dogs started barking, which spooked the potential intruder.

"The fact that he opened the door is a big no-no. And so, I would have preferred that she called law enforcement and keep that door locked." Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct 1 said. "Get a description of him if it's safe to do so and tell law enforcement the direction of travel away from the house he was walking towards. All those things help us. But when it doubt, call law enforcement. That's our job to keep people safe."

The homeowner originally thought it was her husband who was coming home, but then realized it was a intruder.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on videocaught on cameradogburglaryHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
Mom wants complex held accountable after son with autism drowns
Abuse victims await list of accused Catholic priests
Houston's FIFA World Cup hosting bid gets a logo
University mistakenly emails 430 acceptance letters
Chuck Norris wants lookalikes for his 5K run
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Show More
2 workers injured during explosion at industrial facility
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Senate votes down dueling bills to reopen government
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
More News