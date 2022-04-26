Video catches car hydroplane on slippery northbound lanes of Beltway 8 at IH-69

You may see a few more of these blue icons pop-up as rain continues this afternoon and into the evening. 🌧 Before you drive, check for roadway flooding risk on our map here: https://t.co/Ikwr9ZAVbv, or on our Houston TranStar App. pic.twitter.com/s9FCGYeV5n — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) April 25, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The left two northbound lanes on Beltway 8 at IH-69 were closed after a car hydroplaned and hit the center median on Monday evening.Houston Transtar captured the car hydroplaning on the slippery lanes as cars passed through water.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.