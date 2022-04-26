caught on camera

Video catches car hydroplane on slippery northbound lanes of Beltway 8 at IH-69

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The left two northbound lanes on Beltway 8 at IH-69 were closed after a car hydroplaned and hit the center median on Monday evening.

Houston Transtar captured the car hydroplaning on the slippery lanes as cars passed through water.



