Here's how Astros' Carlos Correa is keeping his family safe from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have had some players test positive for COVID-19 since their return, but those that are back said they know they have to keep safe at home as well as at the ballpark.Shortstop Carlos Correa said he spoke with his wife Daniella Rodriguez Correa about avoiding any trips to beauty salons to avoid contracting the illness."No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now," said Carlos. "It's only two months. We're going to be home and focus on the baseball season. Once everything is done you can go and get your nails done and do everything else."The former Miss Texas USA is from Laredo and also has her own YouTube channel as a lifestyle and beauty vlogger."If you are home there's a really low chance you can contract COVID-19, especially if no one in your household is going out either," said Carlos.The couple has been encouraging their followers to stay safe during the pandemic. According to Daniella's Instagram page, the couple continues to limit their time outdoors.Carlos and third baseman Alex Bregman said they are more encouraged than ever that the MLB season will be completed.