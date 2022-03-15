Houston Astros

Signs point to Carlos Correa staying in Houston, experts say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has long been considered a done deal that Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa would leave the team in free agency this offseason, seeking a $300 million plus long-term contract that only the likes of the market-rich Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs would be willing to pay.

The video above is from a previous story.

Time is working against Correa, made more pressing by the MLB lockout that prevented him from talking with other teams for months.

SEE RELATED STORY: What to watch as Houston Astros hit MLB spring training

Now with the start of the season just weeks away, multiple reports say the Astros ownership and their star have resumed talks in the past 48 hours, and that a short-term return to the Astros could be brewing.

Late Sunday night, MLB Insider Hector Gomez reported the Astros had intensified their "talks to bring Carlos Correa back to Houston." Then ESPN's Buster Olney reported "agents have been predicting for weeks that Correa could take a deal in the range of six years with the Astros, at a high salary, with an opt-out after the first year."



Correa, the 27-year-old two-time All Star who led the Astros to the 2017 World Series title, entered the off-season seeking a long-term deal in the neighborhood of 10 years and $350 million. But, the 99-day lockout limited the ability to get a contract of that magnitude done.

Nonetheless, signs point to Correa wanting to stay in Houston for the short term, with the flexibility to re-enter free agency again soon.

For the full report, visit our partners at the Houston Chronicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbbaseballhouston astrossports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had flexor tendon setbac...
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander 'on cloud nine' after 1st bullpen ...
What to watch after Houston Astros are back on the field
Players arrive at spring training camps hours after MLB lockout ends
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station
Woman groped while walking her dog in EaDo has warning for neighbors
HPD searching for man accused of shooting woman in back in W. Houston
3 customers stop shooter at Ra Sushi in Highland Village
Family of man killed by 'killer cops' address reinstatement
What's next for Deshaun Watson and the Texans?
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Show More
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Protester interrupts live Russian state TV news with 'no war' sign
Alleged hit-and-run driver shot after causing chain reaction crash
Storms clear out, turning sunny & breezy
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
More TOP STORIES News