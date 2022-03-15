Signs point to Carlos Correa staying in Houston, experts say

The video above is from a previous story.
Time is working against Correa, made more pressing by the MLB lockout that prevented him from talking with other teams for months.
SEE RELATED STORY: What to watch as Houston Astros hit MLB spring training
Now with the start of the season just weeks away, multiple reports say the Astros ownership and their star have resumed talks in the past 48 hours, and that a short-term return to the Astros could be brewing.
Late Sunday night, MLB Insider Hector Gomez reported the Astros had intensified their "talks to bring Carlos Correa back to Houston." Then ESPN's Buster Olney reported "agents have been predicting for weeks that Correa could take a deal in the range of six years with the Astros, at a high salary, with an opt-out after the first year."
Agents have been predicting for weeks that Correa could take a deal in the range of six years with the Astros, at a high salary, with an opt-out after the first year. Mitigates some of the risk for him, and HOU would get a key player back. Crane has no interest in rebuilding.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 14, 2022
Correa, the 27-year-old two-time All Star who led the Astros to the 2017 World Series title, entered the off-season seeking a long-term deal in the neighborhood of 10 years and $350 million. But, the 99-day lockout limited the ability to get a contract of that magnitude done.
Nonetheless, signs point to Correa wanting to stay in Houston for the short term, with the flexibility to re-enter free agency again soon.
For the full report, visit our partners at the Houston Chronicle.