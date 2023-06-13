The six suspects approached the victim and asked him this question before surveillance video shows him being held at gunpoint.

Suspects ask man with flat tire for $1 before holding him at gunpoint and taking victim's car: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of carjackers is on the run after targeting a man who was fixing a flat tire in northeast Houston, according to police.

It happened back on April 16 in the 9600 block of Mesa Drive near Tidwell, but police still haven't been able to find the thieves.

The 45-year-old victim says he had just fixed a flat when the group, of what appears to be six males, approached the man and asked for a dollar.

Police said the man gave them the dollar before he was held up at gunpoint.

Surveillance video shared with ABC13 shows the suspects taking off in the man's car, which Houston police later discovered was a rental. It was found later that morning in the 9700 block of Seeker.

Below is a screen grab from HPD's surveillance video of the six males.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

