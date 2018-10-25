Job hopping is quite common among millennials. About half of all 20-somethings do it.But more and more workers in their 40's and 50's are interested in finding new jobs, too. Some feel like they're at a disadvantage.One Houston woman who wasn't afraid to make a change later in life told ABC13 about her experience.Barbara Lewis is now retired, but still very active in her community."I still do therapy when I can. I still love people, so I still mentor," said Lewis.When Lewis was in her late 30's she decided to switch careers, a bold and brave move, going from a career as a pharmacist to pursuing a degree as a student counselor."U of H was looking for a pharmacist who could teach classes and who was a counselor that could counsel students on their emotional needs, so it hit all three of my degrees and it was my job for the next 20 years," Lewis said.AARP conducted a survey and found one in five American workers age 50 and over looked for a new job last year, and about one in three say they are likely to apply for a new position in the next three years."It's really interesting because these are 40-plus and 50-plus employees that have the skills. They are very high-demand," said Juanita Jimenez-Soto, Associate State Director of Communication for AARP.AARP also found a large percentage of experienced workers are a bit rusty when it comes to job searches and almost half of the workers haven't updated their resumes in 10 or more years, something Lewis says AARP can help you with."They will show you how to begin that, how to begin looking, what do I want to do next? You can come to workshops. You can also go to online fairs to see employers who are looking for 50-plus," Lewis said.