US Census survey: How to apply for field census job

Census employees work 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Field workers should always have an ID badge and a letter on official Census Bureau letterhead.



You can also check their status by calling the Census Bureau regional office in Denver.

EMBED >More News Videos A questionnaire from the 1880 U.S. Census asks residents about their health and whether they are considered 'deaf and dumb', 'idiotic' or 'insane'. (U.S. Census)

The 2020 Census has a wide variety of positions requiring various levels of experience and training. According to the Census Bureau, the salary range for the job is from $19 to $24.50 an hour. They add that there are 5,000 positions available in Harris County.The Census Bureau also offers part-time and full-time positions with benefits.For details on how to apply, call 1-855-562-2020 (1-855-JOB-2020) or visitfor more information.The survey stipulated by federal law requires that vital information be taken of every person living in the country. The survey takes a count of population and background in order to determine how funds are dispersed in smaller communities.For the first time in the census' history, people can submit survey answers electronically. But even given the new-school wrinkle, the survey will still depend on an old-school method: the door-to-door questionnaire. For that to be done, the U.S. Census Bureau will need survey-takers in the field, and that position can be filled by people in the community.The Census Bureau has six different regional offices that cover different parts of the country. Texas, for example, reports to a regional office located in Denver, Colorado.Outside of the Decennial Census, which happens only every 10 years, the Denver office oversees hiring of Field Representatives for not only Texas, but for Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.Field Representative applicants must be U.S. citizens who have a physical residence within the area of consideration. They must also be 18 years old and older and must pass a background investigation. (Other stipulations can be found here .)From there, the applicant must complete three forms: the U.S. Census Employment Application, Additional Applicant Information, and the U.S. Census Jobs Assessment Booklet. Those forms can be obtained by contacting the regional office.The completed forms would then have to be mailed by pre-paid envelope to the following address: U.S. Census Bureau - Denver Regional Office/Recruiting, 6950 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80235.If you end up with an offer of employment, you must be willing to work days, evenings and weekends; must have use of an automobile with a valid driver's license; must have access to the internet; and must be willing to travel overnight for work assignments, training and other functions.The bureau also encourages bilingual survey-takers. It asks applicants to indicate the languages that you speak, read, and write fluently.There are other full-time positions beyond the field representative open at the Census Bureau. You can find a full list on the usajobs.gov With many new faces showing up to your door this year, Houston-area police are giving advice on how to make sure the person at your door is a legitimate census worker.Remember, Census workers will never ask for your full social security number, bank account number or passwords.Census data collection is running through Oct. 11.