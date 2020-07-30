Here's how you can land a job paying $22 an hour during ABC13's virtual job fair

Each week since April, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to offer immediate jobs in the area.
This week, there are nearly 200 jobs on the line. The positions are in Houston, Sugar Land, and Cleburne.
Employers are looking for food preparers, carpenters, cement masons, flatbed CDL drivers, tractor operators and production employees.
The pay ranges from $10 to $22 an hour. Workforce Solutions recruiters continue to stand by to take applicants' information.
If you qualify, recruiters will contact you within the coming days, and you could have an interview as early as next week. Our virtual job fairs have helped more than 500 people get interviews, and more than a dozen are back at work.
Looking for a job might be more crucial than ever before because the weekly $600 unemployment benefit ended last week in Texas. So far, federal lawmakers haven't decided on whether to extend the benefit.
