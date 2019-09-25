HCC offering EMT students chance to get paid while furthering their education

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- For anyone who's looking for a possible career change or wondering about the next steps after graduation, Houston Community College in Missouri City is here to help.
The community college announced their new program which helps students get paid while furthering their education through the Emergency Medical Technician program.
After completing one semester of EMT training at the HCC in Missouri City, Patrick Phoenix is currently making $17 as a West Lake volunteer firefighter.
"I was doing it to be a firefighter, and once I went through the program I kinda fell in love with it and wanted to become a paramedic," Phoenix said.
The campus offers three levels of certifications that participants will be able to choose from.
"We do the EMT basic program which will take a student one semester, then the AEMT program which is a semester and a half, then the full will takes three semesters. That's two years total to get all levels recognized by the state," Phoenix said.
Anyone completing all three levels of becoming a paramedic straight out of college will make anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 a year.
"The 911 services are hungry for them, so you don't have a problem getting a job when you graduate. Our program has a 95 to 100% job placement," HCC EMT program director Vicki May said.
The basic level of certification for the EMT course is offered at both Missouri City and Katy HCC campuses. The northeast campus offers all three levels.
To sign up for the EMT program, you will need a high school diploma or GED.
