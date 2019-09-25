abc13 plus missouri city

HCC offering EMT students chance to get paid while furthering their education

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- For anyone who's looking for a possible career change or wondering about the next steps after graduation, Houston Community College in Missouri City is here to help.

The community college announced their new program which helps students get paid while furthering their education through the Emergency Medical Technician program.

After completing one semester of EMT training at the HCC in Missouri City, Patrick Phoenix is currently making $17 as a West Lake volunteer firefighter.

"I was doing it to be a firefighter, and once I went through the program I kinda fell in love with it and wanted to become a paramedic," Phoenix said.

The campus offers three levels of certifications that participants will be able to choose from.

"We do the EMT basic program which will take a student one semester, then the AEMT program which is a semester and a half, then the full will takes three semesters. That's two years total to get all levels recognized by the state," Phoenix said.

Anyone completing all three levels of becoming a paramedic straight out of college will make anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 a year.

"The 911 services are hungry for them, so you don't have a problem getting a job when you graduate. Our program has a 95 to 100% job placement," HCC EMT program director Vicki May said.

The basic level of certification for the EMT course is offered at both Missouri City and Katy HCC campuses. The northeast campus offers all three levels.

To sign up for the EMT program, you will need a high school diploma or GED.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersmissouri cityschoolabc13 plus missouri cityabc13 pluscollegejobsemt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MISSOURI CITY
School celebrates their diverse student, staff population
Animal shelter volunteers help pets find forever homes
Elkins High FFA students training future guide dogs
Missouri City health center aims to help and uplift uninsured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River reopens after Imelda
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Semi driver who swerved to avoid dead cow spills load on US-90
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless couple sleeping under bridge
Carjacker steals couple's U-Haul before killing their dog
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Chemist sues chemical plant over racial harassment claims
Show More
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance in South Africa
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Couple says hacker took over Nest devices, talked to them
More TOP STORIES News