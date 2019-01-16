HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Department of Agriculture is urging consumers to be aware after finding a card skimmer at a gas station on Kirby Drive.
According to a press release by the department, the skimmer was found Tuesday, at the Valero Corner Store at Kirby Drive and Sunset Blvd.
The department said the skimmer was found on gas pump number one after a customer filed a complaint to the Houston Police Department.
Consumers who have paid at the pump at this gas station are urged to monitor their credit and debit accounts.
To avoid falling victim to a skimmer, experts suggest using the gas pump closest to the store and checking for Bluetooth signals that have an I.D. with a string of numbers and letters.