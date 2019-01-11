LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Department of Agriculture is urging consumers to be aware after finding a card skimmer at a gas station in Liberty.
According to a press release by the department, the skimmer was found Thursday, at the Miller's Food Mart No.1 at 1250 US-20.
The department said the skimmer was found on gas pump number five after a customer filed a complaint to Liberty police.
Consumers who have paid at the pump at this gas station are urged to monitor their credit and debit accounts.
To avoid falling victim to a skimmer, experts suggest using the gas pump closest to the store and checking for Bluetooth signals that have an I.D. with a string of numbers and letters.