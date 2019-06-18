Car strikes apartment complex in Spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her son are thankful they were not home when a car came crashing through their Spring apartment on Tuesday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the crash at the Commons at Vintage Park around 1 p.m.

Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck an apartment unit at the complex.

The homeowner says the driver went right into her son's bedroom.

"I was like, 'Oh my God. Is everything ok?' I knew nobody was home, but I was really worried about the older lady," the homeowner said. "I normally take off to spend more time with my son because he's not at summer camp."

No injuries were reported. The homeowner says that the apartment complex will patch up the hole in her window.

It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.
