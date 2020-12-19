Is your car ready for the cold weather? Here's how to tell

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winter weather is here, but is your car ready for it? Many of us have spent less time behind the wheel since the pandemic, so Autotrader and DPS have shared some tips to make sure your car can handle the colder temps.Keep your tank full to prevent gas lines from freezing - this will keep any accumulated water from icing up inside the fuel pump.Check other fluids like antifreeze, which keeps your engine from freezing in cold temperatures, and top off your washer fluid.Has your tire pressure light come on recently? You can lose up to one pound per square inch with every 10-degree drop in air temperature, which can add wear and tear. Fill up on air at the gas station, but don't overinflate. Temperatures here in Houston can rise again quickly.Your car battery is more vulnerable in cold weather, so get it tested, and start your car at least once a day even if you aren't driving anywhere, and carry jumper cables with you.And it's always a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car. Throw in items like a blanket, radio, flashlight, batteries, phone charger, jumper cables, bottled water, and some snacks.In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are stretching their budgets, but a small investment in maintenance can prevent a big expense when it comes to repairs.