'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts and fireworks

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crazy stunts, fireworks and a lot of illegal activity can be seen in wild video showing dozens of people taking over an intersection in the Galleria area.

"I am admitting that it's dangerous," said "El Jefe."

That's one of the young men who told ABC13 that he has done this before and was there this past Sunday when the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Road was blocked off at 1:30 a.m.

"(We were there) give or take 15 to 20 minutes," he said.

Also known as "The Boss" on the streets, he agreed to talk about the so-called "car meet" as long as he could remain anonymous.

"We could be out committing robberies or shooting, but no, we are just a group of people trying to have fun," he said. "(We) show off and show people around the world how we do things in Houston."

It's all for the thrill of it, he said.

Some even edit videos together to show them off on Instagram.

"It gets really hectic," he said.

However, their crazy, illegal and dangerous Sunday morning stunt now has the attention of HPD and the Angleton Police Department.

On Facebook, Angleton posted that they heard about a possible event planned in the area, and have already "identified the groups involved," asking anyone with information on the illegal activity to call police.

HPD is also asking the public to call in tips anonymously in regards to this Sunday's dangerous activity.

However, "El Jefe" said they're not worried about police coming after them.

"It was a fun takeover, you know, to be able to take one of the biggest and busiest intersections of Houston," he said.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstreet racingstuntfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Man accused of killing wife while 2-year-old was inside home
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Octopus attacks woman in the face while posing for photo
Mother sentenced in toddler's sippy cup poisoning death
Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals: Study
Show More
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Beyoncé portrait to be displayed at Smithsonian
More TOP STORIES News