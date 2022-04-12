Suspect thinks twice about robbing car dealership when employee pulls out his own gun, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men thought they were going to get away with robbing a car dealership in southeast Houston but police said the tables turned when one of the suspects pulled out his weapon.Police said the incident happened the evening of March 21 in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway.The car dealership employee told police one of the men asked if he could test drive a car. So, that's when they walked into the employee's office, according to police.As the victim sat behind his desk, he told police he noticed the man pulling up his shirt and grabbing a gun.The employee reacted fast, pulling out his own gun, at which point police said the suspect yelled, "No!"The man turned around, walked out of the office and took off running, according to police.As for the second suspect, police said he drove off in a four-door Mercedes.Both men are wanted for aggravated robbery.Police described one of the suspects as a Black man between the ages of 28 and 40, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.Police did not provide much description on the second suspect other than he is a Black man. They said the Mercedes he drove off in has temporary plates.If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.