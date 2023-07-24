WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Van crashing into NW Harris County business caused by driver running red light, deputies tell ABC13

KTRK logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 8:00PM
Van crashes into business after driver ran red light, deputies say
EMBED <>More Videos

SkyEye was over a major crash in northwest Harris County, where a driver ended up inside a business. Hit play for coverage of the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle was pulled out of a business on Monday afternoon in northwest Harris County after what ABC13 has learned was a two-car crash.

ABC13 provided live coverage from SkyEye as a wrecker pulled a gray van out of Farm Bureau Insurance in a strip located at 15302 Stuebner Airline, law enforcement told our photojournalist at the scene.

According to authorities, one driver ran the red light, hitting the second driver. One of those vehicles ended up crashing into the business.

It wasn't immediately known which car ran the light.

Officials said minor injuries were reported.

You can watch full coverage of the scene with anchors Jonathan Bruce and Briana Conner in the video player above.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW