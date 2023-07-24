SkyEye was over a major crash in northwest Harris County, where a driver ended up inside a business. Hit play for coverage of the scene.

Van crashing into NW Harris County business caused by driver running red light, deputies tell ABC13

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle was pulled out of a business on Monday afternoon in northwest Harris County after what ABC13 has learned was a two-car crash.

ABC13 provided live coverage from SkyEye as a wrecker pulled a gray van out of Farm Bureau Insurance in a strip located at 15302 Stuebner Airline, law enforcement told our photojournalist at the scene.

According to authorities, one driver ran the red light, hitting the second driver. One of those vehicles ended up crashing into the business.

It wasn't immediately known which car ran the light.

Officials said minor injuries were reported.

