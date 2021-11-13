serial killer

No remains found in search for more victims in Houston's most notorious serial killing

By Courtney Carpenter
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for 'Candyman' victims moves on from Pasadena yard

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch officials said their search into Dean Corll's old backyard in Pasadena is now complete, and they feel confident there are no remains of victims there from Houston's most notorious serial killing.

"You know, it's a double-edged sword. I was hoping we didn't find anything, but then again I was hoping we would, because there's families out there still wondering, and there are many families that were still thinking, 'This backyard right here,'" said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

Dean Corll, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks tortured and murdered boys and young men in the early seventies. 27 bodies were uncovered in 1973. Over the years, many people have suspected there are more victims.

"He (Henley) did say that he knows there's more out there and I think we've all thought that over the years," said Miller.

Miller says he got involved with this case after several families, who think their loved ones may have been victims, reached out to him. Miller says he decided to write Henley a letter a few months ago. Henley was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killings.

"Not anticipating I would hear anything back from him, and I did hear back from him, and he said he would do whatever he could do to help us on this," explained Miller.

Conversations with Henley are what led Miller and his team to search Corll's old backyard. Over the course of a few days, only small bones, confirmed to be from an animal, were found.

"We didn't come up with anything. I think its still a win-win for everybody. We know nothing's here. I think the neighborhood can relax," said Miller.

Miller says there are a few more areas Henley has suggested they search.

"The other thing he said was that he truly believes that Dean had another storage shed at the boat storage where they dug up the seventeen bodies over there. He said that, 'I am sure that he had another one before I got with him,'" said Miller.

Miller said he will continue to communicate with Henley and keep searching in hopes of helping the families who think their loved ones may have been victims.

"There's one thing worse than having a murdered child. That's knowing they're dead out there somewhere and never being able to say goodbye," said Miller.

Follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacrimesearchmurderbaltimore riotsequusearchserial killer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SERIAL KILLER
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Trial begins for man accused of killing 18 women in north Texas
Woman details surviving attack by serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells
Search for victims from 1970s serial killings focused on Pasadena yard
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News