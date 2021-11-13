No remains found in search for more victims in Houston's most notorious serial killing

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch officials said their search into Dean Corll's old backyard in Pasadena is now complete, and they feel confident there are no remains of victims there from Houston's most notorious serial killing."You know, it's a double-edged sword. I was hoping we didn't find anything, but then again I was hoping we would, because there's families out there still wondering, and there are many families that were still thinking, 'This backyard right here,'" said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.Dean Corll, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks tortured and murdered boys and young men in the early seventies. 27 bodies were uncovered in 1973. Over the years, many people have suspected there are more victims."He (Henley) did say that he knows there's more out there and I think we've all thought that over the years," said Miller.Miller says he got involved with this case after several families, who think their loved ones may have been victims, reached out to him. Miller says he decided to write Henley a letter a few months ago. Henley was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killings."Not anticipating I would hear anything back from him, and I did hear back from him, and he said he would do whatever he could do to help us on this," explained Miller.Conversations with Henley are what led Miller and his team to search Corll's old backyard. Over the course of a few days, only small bones, confirmed to be from an animal, were found."We didn't come up with anything. I think its still a win-win for everybody. We know nothing's here. I think the neighborhood can relax," said Miller.Miller says there are a few more areas Henley has suggested they search."The other thing he said was that he truly believes that Dean had another storage shed at the boat storage where they dug up the seventeen bodies over there. He said that, 'I am sure that he had another one before I got with him,'" said Miller.Miller said he will continue to communicate with Henley and keep searching in hopes of helping the families who think their loved ones may have been victims."There's one thing worse than having a murdered child. That's knowing they're dead out there somewhere and never being able to say goodbye," said Miller.