10-year-old cancer survivor recognized at US Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- A young Houston cancer survivor was recognized Monday in our nation's capitol.

ABC13 has shared 10-year-old Kaylee Tolleson's cancer journey ever since she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last spring.

She befriended ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog along the way, and this past summer she got to ring the bell after being declared cancer-free.

During her visit, U.S. Representative, Congressman Pete Olson, recognized Kaylee with a nod to Travis from the House floor.
