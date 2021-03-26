Pets & Animals

Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO

Video captured the moment a quick-thinking rescue dog managed to stop traffic and get help for her owner when she began having a seizure.

Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighborhood, when Moore's seizure began and she collapsed to the ground.

Nearby security camera footage shows the 1-and-a-half-year old Maremma mix spring into action, first checking on her owner, and then trying to get the attention of someone who could help.

Eventually, Clover frees herself from her leash and flags down a truck. The man inside was able to get Moore the help she needed.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," the driver, Dryden Oatway, told CTV.
Moore is doing fine now and is grateful that her rescue dog has now returned the favor.

"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," she said. "You know how good animals are and she's a really amazing dog and I love her to death."



Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few month ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheroanimal newsdogcanada
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cool front brings rain Sunday morning
Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper dies by suicide
A recap of the news for Sunday, March 28
Driver dies in fiery crash as witnesses question response time
How 'sweet' it is! Cougars roll over Syracuse
Storms leave damage across E. Texas, NW Louisiana, 1 dead
Severe weather brings major flash flooding, tornadoes South
Show More
4 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, attorney says
New HPD chief says he's always thinking about what he can do better
Leon Hale, Texas writer and columnist, dies at 99
Mattress Mack makes 1 of March Madness' biggest bets
Biden receives high marks on COVID-19, lags on immigration, guns: POLL
More TOP STORIES News