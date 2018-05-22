SCHOOL SAFETY

Can bulletproof backpacks save your child's life? We put one to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

Do bulletproof backpacks work? Eyewitness News put one to the test. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A bulletproof backpack? It is something many parents would have never imagined when they were in school.

With the help of certified instructors, Eyewitness News put one to the test.

Jeffrey Kimball is a former police officer and firearms instructor at Arms Room in League City. He placed a barrel behind the backpack to simulate a body mass and fired from about 10 yards away.

First, we tested the 9mm Glock. Kimball fired at the backpack in the gun range. The backpack stopped it.

"This type of plate is rated for pistols, not necessarily rifles. I expected the rifle to defeat this body armor and it did," he said.

Next, Kimball used an AR-15 rifle, the same weapon used in the Parkland school shooting in Florida. It went right through the backpack, even passing through the barrel.

"This is a type of soft body armor police officers would wear. This is not rifle-rated, just like what police wear is not rifle-rated," said Kimball.

RELATED: Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of Parkland school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of school shooting



He says for a student to have something rifle resistant, the body armor would have to be metal plates, like something the military or a SWAT officer would wear. But, he says the plates would be so heavy, an empty backpack would feel like it was weighed down with books.

A closer examination of the plate shows the difference in the damage.

"If you subscribe to the Department of Homeland Security's view of run, hide, fight for an active shooter situation...if a child is running away from the gunfire, like they should be, it would more practical to have it on the back," Kimball said.

While nothing can be 100 percent protective, this experienced gun instructor says anything that gives kids an added measure of protection would be better than hiding and hoping something doesn't come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetygunsgun safetyHoustonLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
Student gets suspended for recording school fight
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Crosby ISD may add more resource officers to campuses
More school safety
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News