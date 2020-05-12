community strong

How a "pie in the face" could help the non-profit Camp for All

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Camp For All, a non-profit that gives camp experiences children and adults of all abilities and illnesses, is raising money with a memorable new marketing campaign.

It's called the "Pie in the Face Challenge" and organizers are hoping it will help them make up for more than a million dollar budget deficit this year.

Camp grounds are closed for the first time since the camp opened in 1998.

"Oh, I can remember the date. March 19, we had to make the call to close April and May. I guess this is breaking news - as of yesterday, we have called off summer," explained Camp for All President/CEO Pat Sorrells. "It is the saddest thing we've ever done and we're all kind of in a state of shock right now."

Campers who have been attending for years won't be able to this year.

"It's just really a place where everyone knows what you're going through and it's really fun to just make new friends," explained Catherine Cerda, a 15 year old who was diagnosed with Leukemia when she was seven. "Like, I'll make friends the first two hours I'm there. It's really amazing."

Now, people all over the country are posting videos on social media of their loved ones throwing pies in their faces.

Everybody who posts agrees to donate to Camp For All and challenge others to do the same.

Houston businessman Matt Mogas has even agreed to match donations up to $50,000.

"If you get pied, you make a donation and you get pied and you get to call out three other people by being pied yourself, so you get to spread the word," said Mogas, the President/CEO of Mogas Industries. "If you don't get pied, you have to double the donation of the person that dominated you."

More info: https://www.campforall.org/
