Camera found inside boy's bathroom at Texas elementary school

By
EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- A contract Aramark food worker has been charged after police say a small camera was found in the bathroom at Northside Elementary School.

El Campo ISD said maintenance workers reported having found the camera in the boys' bathroom, which allegedly contained video and photographs of unknown students.

Following an investigation, police said they identified 42-year-old Scott Gelardi as the suspect. Gelardi was arrested on Tuesday as he arrived for work at the campus.

According to El Campo police, the suspect was charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, a second-degree felony.

In a press release from El Campo police, investigators searched the suspect's apartment in Rosenberg.

At the moment, no children have been identified and there is no evidence of any physical contact with other children. The school has also conducted a search on all the bathrooms and no other devices have been found.

