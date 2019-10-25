Cafeteria worker hit student with car in school zone

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5644064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say 56-year-old Chinyere Iheagwam was driving a red Chevy in the 4400 block of Cook Road near Hastings High School when she reportedly struck the student.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alief ISD cafeteria worker has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for her role in a crash that injured a student Wednesday.Chinyere Iheagwam, 56, made her first appearance in court Thursday, still wearing her Alief ISD uniform.Police say Iheagwam was driving a red Chevy in the 4400 block of Cook Road near Hastings High School when she reportedly struck the student, who was identified as Anthony Velazquez.Prosecutors say Iheagwam was captured on video hitting Velazquez. She allegedly told investigators she was driving around 16 miles per hour, but prosecutors said otherwise."The vehicle passed the school bus at an estimated speed of 45 to 50 miles an hour at which time she struck the complainant," read a prosecutor in court.Police told ABC13 surveillance video of the crash from Elsik High School shows a group of several teens on the sidewalk, crossing the street shortly after school let out."For someone who is there every day and knows exactly what the students do at 2:30 in the afternoon, to be driving like that in that lane at that speed, it defines reckless," prosecutor Sean Teare said.Classmates of Velazquez say the driver should know better, considering she works at the schools."She should have been more aware, to be honest, she knows we're on a school campus, she should know that school should end at this time," said one classmate.Alief ISD increased police presence around the school Thursday, though the district did not wish to speak on the specifics of the crash."We have counselors at the school, we have, as you can see, implemented new security guard policies, crossing guard policies, to ensure a safer exit from school, which is where this took place yesterday," said Craig Eichhorn with Alief ISD when he spoke with ABC13.When asked if those policies should have been implemented before, Eichhorn declined to comment.Velazquez remains hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Meanwhile, Iheagwam is being held on $30,000 bond.