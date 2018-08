A teen suspect was shot several times after he and another person tried to rob two cable repairmen in north Houston, police say.Police said the two repairmen were working on a cablebox around midnight on Fulton Street and Veenstra when the gunmen approached them.Police said the cable man took out his own gun and shot at the suspects. One of them, a teenager, was shot multiple times and collapsed as he was trying to run off.The other suspected robber drove off in a car.