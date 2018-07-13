Police: Bystanders rescue toddlers hanging out of window

Chicago police said bystanders rescued two toddlers hanging outside a window in the city's Hermosa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Chicago police said bystanders rescued two toddlers hanging outside a window in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

Police said people saw two toddlers hanging out a second floor window. One of the bystanders got a ladder and climbed up to help the toddlers back into the apartment.

Police said the children were not injured. An adult was present in the home at the time of the incident, police said, but did not see the children hanging out the window.

The Department of Children and Family Services were notified.
