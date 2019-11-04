Bystander shot when argument breaks out inside food mart in southeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men, including a bystander, were shot inside a food mart in southeast Houston.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the store at 3247 Truxillo, near Tierwester.

Police say it began when two men, who were both armed, started arguing and then shot each other.

One of those men is in critical condition, but both are expected to recover.

The third man, a bystander in the store, was shot in the foot, according to officers on the scene.

Officials say they're still working to determine what charges the gunmen may face.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aspiring rapper dead in SUV after crashing into dry cleaners
Man killed in hit-and-run in NW Harris Co.
1 dead in apparent road rage shooting along Eastex Freeway
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Body found at oil well in Chambers County
Moisture returns bringing back cloud cover, slight rain chances
Toddler taken by Life Flight after being struck by vehicle
Show More
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!
Digital Deal of the Day
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Greinke wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award
More TOP STORIES News