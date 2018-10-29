A would-be watch sale ended in gunfire in Humble.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, two men started in an online transaction, with one man selling a collection of Rolex watches. The buyer and seller agreed to meet at a bank in the 21300 block of Aldine Westfield.When the collection of watches was on display, the would-be buyer stole them and took off.The seller alerted people in the area as the thief escaped the bank. Authorities say a stranger saw the man running, pulled out a handgun and shot the alleged buyer in the back.Officers are currently looking for the man who was shot.The stranger who shot him has been detained by officials.