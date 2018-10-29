Rolex watch sale goes wrong at Humble bank, and thief gets shot in the back by gun-toting stranger

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for a man who was wounded after he stolen a man's collection of Rolex watches.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A would-be watch sale ended in gunfire in Humble.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, two men started in an online transaction, with one man selling a collection of Rolex watches. The buyer and seller agreed to meet at a bank in the 21300 block of Aldine Westfield.

When the collection of watches was on display, the would-be buyer stole them and took off.

The seller alerted people in the area as the thief escaped the bank. Authorities say a stranger saw the man running, pulled out a handgun and shot the alleged buyer in the back.

Officers are currently looking for the man who was shot.

The stranger who shot him has been detained by officials.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftshootingHumble
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
Rapist wanted for attack on 77-year-old woman
Migrant caravan halfway through journey to U.S.
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into big rig on I-45
Mom of missing College Station 2-year-old arrested and charged
Student arrested after shooting at N. Carolina high school
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
Show More
Woman fired after racist rant against sisters waiting for AAA
Man escapes downtown courtroom before arrest
Man shoots granddaughter after heated argument, police say
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash blocking Hwy 36 near Lake Jackson
More News