United Airlines to lay off 100 Houston employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- United Airlines will lay off 100 of its employees in Houston as it makes transitions within the company.The airline released a statement explaining that "we are transitioning the work of our Revenue Accounting team in Houston to a vendor United currently uses. This was a difficult decision and we understand the impact this announcement has on our employees.""As such, we provided assistance in finding a position either within United or elsewhere. As one of the city's largest employers, we remain committed to the city and people of Houston and surrounding markets," the statement continued.United says the employees were notified of the transition in July 2018 and that the airline has spent the past year providing career assistance services such as resume writing and interview skills to those who will be laid off.United has more than 1,200 employees at its office on 609 Main St. in downtown Houston.More than 12,000 employees in Houston support United's operation.