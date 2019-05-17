Business

United Airlines to lay off 100 Houston employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- United Airlines will lay off 100 of its employees in Houston as it makes transitions within the company.

The airline released a statement explaining that "we are transitioning the work of our Revenue Accounting team in Houston to a vendor United currently uses. This was a difficult decision and we understand the impact this announcement has on our employees."

"As such, we provided assistance in finding a position either within United or elsewhere. As one of the city's largest employers, we remain committed to the city and people of Houston and surrounding markets," the statement continued.

United says the employees were notified of the transition in July 2018 and that the airline has spent the past year providing career assistance services such as resume writing and interview skills to those who will be laid off.

United has more than 1,200 employees at its office on 609 Main St. in downtown Houston.

More than 12,000 employees in Houston support United's operation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonunited airlines
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News