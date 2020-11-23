Texas Workforce Commission website temporarily down

A message at the top of the page as of 11:30 a.m. read that "staff are working to resolve" the problem. "Please try again later."
The outage comes at a difficult time for many Texans, who use the website to make unemployment claims and payment requests.
When a user logs on to the site to make the payment request, the screen turns white.
It's not clear how long the site will be down.
It's concerning for out-of-work Texans. One man told ABC13 he desperately needs the money as his car payment is due.
Reporter Nick Natario is working to get answers as far what this means for making requests and if there will be another opportunity to do so.
Nick has also reached out to the agency, where officials said they're working to provide more information on the issue.
Last week, the U.S. Labor Department said the unemployment rate in Texas dropped to 6.9% in October from the state's rate of 8.3% in September.
It was a sign of the state's slow and uneven economic rebound from the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closed businesses across the state to control the virus.
Still, there has been a new wave of coronavirus infections that could further threaten the economic recovery.
Abbott has ruled out "any more lockdowns," despite critics calling on him to reimpose safety restrictions.
