BUSINESS

Houston Texans owner bringing new developments to Uptown District

EMBED </>More Videos

In the last five years, Uptown - also called the Galleria area - has seen $3 billion worth of development. The Post Oak Boulevard project with wide sidewalks and oak trees is nearing. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the last five years, Uptown - also called the Galleria area - has seen $3 billion worth of development. The Post Oak Boulevard project with wide sidewalks and oak trees is nearing completion.

"We haven't seen anything like it, particularly in this part of the country," said Scott Schwinger, president of McNair Interests, which is developing the property. "We feel the Uptown District is an area that's growing. It's transforming. We've owned a piece of land there for about four years now and we just saw the opportunity to bring something of high quality to the site. "

The center tower at 3200 Post Oak will stretch 50 stories. The development spreads out over six acres and will include a Rosewood Hotel, restaurants, office space, and residences.

"It's going to give us a great southern entrance into the Uptown area," said Bob Ethington, Director of Research and Economic Development for Uptown Houston.

Ethington told Eyewitness News this project is the first of many to come. For the next decade, they expect growth and new development.

RELATED: Houston Texans owner Bob McNair planning to open new luxury mixed-used project in Uptown

He points to the construction of multiple high rises and the Post Oak Hotel, a luxury brand opened by Landry's CEO Tillman Fertitta.

"You'll have Tillman Fertitta on the north end, that gateway coming in," said Ethington. "Bob McNair on the south end, that gateway coming in. It will be luxurious. "

So, Uptown will have the Rockets' owner with a hotel on the north end and the Texans' owner with one on the south end. The McNair development begins next year with planned completion in 2023.

As for the price point of the residences of hotel rates: nothing yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelHouston TexansdevelopmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News