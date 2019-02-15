BUSINESS

Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores, according to report

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week. (KGO-TV)

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores.

Reuters reports the retailer plans to file for bankruptcy later this month. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week.

Payless has been trying to find a new buyer. A group of creditors saved Payless in 2017, the last time the company filed for bankruptcy.

Some favorite retailers closing all or some of their stores

