Now is the time to help Houston-area restaurants during coronavirus crisis

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting home in virtually every aspect of life, and that couldn't be more telling within the food and beverage industry.

All told, more than 7 million jobs are at risk across the U.S. Despite the toll on the workforce, some Houston-area restaurants are still taking orders through new take-out and delivery-only limitations.

Here are some of the ways top local restaurants are encouraging customers - regular and new - to help them:
  • Houston chef Chris Shepard posted pictures on Instagram of a local restaurant encouraging everyone to order take-out or buy a gift card.
  • To stay in business and keep beer lovers happy, Saint Arnold Brewing Company had a drive-thru beer over the weekend.
  • The Turkey Leg Hut posted to their Instagram, reminding people they will deliver a limited menu and plan to set up to-go orders starting Wednesday with their food truck outside of their restaurant.
  • King's Biergarten & Restaurant is offering a 20 percent off discount using the code 'HTX' for online orders starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

ABC13, including ABC13 Plus and Localish, are lucky to be able to feature so many of our local restaurants and bars.

Community journalist Chaz Miller shared a message on Instagram, listing a few of the local spots he's showcased.


More TOP STORIES News