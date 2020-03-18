Now is the time to help Houston-area restaurants during coronavirus crisis

All told, more than 7 million jobs are at risk across the U.S. Despite the toll on the workforce, some Houston-area restaurants are still taking orders through new take-out and delivery-only limitations.
Here are some of the ways top local restaurants are encouraging customers - regular and new - to help them:
- Houston chef Chris Shepard posted pictures on Instagram of a local restaurant encouraging everyone to order take-out or buy a gift card.
- To stay in business and keep beer lovers happy, Saint Arnold Brewing Company had a drive-thru beer over the weekend.
- The Turkey Leg Hut posted to their Instagram, reminding people they will deliver a limited menu and plan to set up to-go orders starting Wednesday with their food truck outside of their restaurant.
- King's Biergarten & Restaurant is offering a 20 percent off discount using the code 'HTX' for online orders starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.
ABC13, including ABC13 Plus and Localish, are lucky to be able to feature so many of our local restaurants and bars.
Community journalist Chaz Miller shared a message on Instagram, listing a few of the local spots he's showcased.
