Business

Xbox body wash, deodorant to be sold by Microsoft

Are you a gamer worried about personal hygiene? If so, Microsoft and the company behind Axe body spray are here to help.

Microsoft is releasing something new, and this time, it's not an electronic device or accessory.

The company says they are releasing an Xbox deodorant, body wash, shower gel and body spray.

So what exactly does Xbox in a bottle smell like?

Microsoft says it's a mix of fruit, herbs and various styles of wood.

The products will be available next month in Australia and New Zealand.

Microsoft says it expects customers to, "power up" with these personal care products before leaving the house.

There was no word if these products will ever see the light of day in the u-s.
