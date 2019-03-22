Business

Lawsuit: Woman burned by stuffed mushrooms sues Olive Garden

(Shutterstock)

TARRANT CO., Texas -- A woman is seeking damages of up to $1 million following a trip to Olive Garden that, she claims, left her with burns that required medical treatment.

The lawsuit was filed on March 8.

According to KTVT, court records show the woman, Danny Howard, was eating at an Olive Garden in Tarrant County, Texas in August 2017 when she ate piece of stuffed mushroom.

The lawsuit claims her mouth began burning, she began to choke and was unable to breathe.

She managed to dislodge the piece of mushroom and went home, according to the lawsuit. She later went to the hospital to see a doctor.

On the way to the emergency room, Howard claims her throat began to close. She dialed 911 "believing she was about to suffocate and that death was imminent."

She was eventually taken from that hospital to a burn unit for treatment, according to the lawsuit.

Howard claims the restaurant was negligent for not warning her that the mushrooms were 'extremely hot.'

The lawsuit seeks damages in the amount of $200,000 to $1 million.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesslawsuit
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place near ITC after wall partially collapsed
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
'All clear' after gas leak near Ft. Bend Co. neighborhood
No levels of benzene detected in water in Deer Park: ITC officials
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Selena x Forever 21: Get the singer's style in new collection
CVS worker prevents elderly customer from gift card scam
Show More
Man seen kicking elderly woman in face on subway
SH-288 near Pearland to close this weekend
Lost unicorn toy gets put to 'work' at Eureka Heights brewery
Rice Lady Owls begin March Madness journey Friday
'Terrified' teachers shot with pellets in active shooter drill
More TOP STORIES News