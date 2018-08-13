BUSINESS

Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup weed killer for cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a landmark verdict in the case against Monsanto -- a jury awarded a former Benicia School District groundskeeper with terminal cancer $289.2 million dollars. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A jury's $289 million award to a former school groundskeeper who said Monsanto's Roundup left him dying of cancer will bolster thousands of pending cases and open the door for countless people who blame their suffering on the weed killer, the man's lawyers said.

"I'm glad to be here to be able to help in a cause that's way bigger than me," Dewayne Johnson said at a news conference Friday after the verdict was announced.

Johnson, 46, alleges that heavy contact with the herbicide caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The state Superior Court jury agreed that Roundup contributed to Johnson's cancer and Monsanto should have provided a label warning of the potential health hazard.

Johnson thanked jurors "from the bottom of my heart" for their work, along with his lawyers and his family.

His was the first case filed by a cancer patient against the agribusiness giant to reach trial. It was expedited because court filings indicated that Johnson was dying. His victory may set the precedent for many others.

"A unanimous jury in San Francisco has told Monsanto: 'Enough. You did something wrong and now you have to pay,'" said Brent Wisner, Johnson's lead trial lawyer. "There's 4,000 other cases filed around the United States and there are countless thousand other people out there who are suffering from cancer because Monsanto didn't give them a choice ... We now have a way forward."

Monsanto has denied a link between the active ingredient in Roundup - glyphosate - and cancer, saying hundreds of studies have established that glyphosate is safe.

Monsanto spokesman Scott Partridge said the company will appeal. Partridge said scientific studies and two government agencies have concluded that Roundup does not cause cancer.

"We are sympathetic to Mr. Johnson and his family," Partridge said. "We will appeal this decision and continue to vigorously defend this product, which has a 40-year history of safe use and continues to be a vital, effective, and safe tool for farmers and others."

Johnson used Roundup and a similar product, Ranger Pro, as a pest control manager at a San Francisco Bay Area school district, his lawyers said. He sprayed large quantities from a 50-gallon tank attached to a truck, and during gusty winds, the product would cover his face, said Brent Wisner, one of his attorneys.

Once, when a hose broke, the weed killer soaked his entire body.

Johnson read the label and even contacted the company after developing a rash but was never warned it could cause cancer, Wisner said. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014.

"The simple fact is he is going to die. It's just a matter of time," Wisner told the jury in his opening statement last month.

But George Lombardi, an attorney for Monsanto, said non-Hodgkin's lymphoma takes years to develop, so Johnson's cancer must have started well before he began working at the school district.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Roundup's active ingredient is safe for people when used in accordance with label directions.

However, the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, classified it as a "probable human carcinogen" in 2015. California added glyphosate to its list of chemicals known to cause cancer.

Johnson's attorneys sought and won $39 million in compensatory damages and $250 million of the $373 million they wanted in punitive damages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscourtcourt casepoisongardeningcancerlawslawsuitlegalclass action lawsuitu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Ford rolls out 10 millionth Mustang
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares soar
MoviePass changes to 3 movie per month from once a day
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Police: 1 person dead in SW Houston parking garage shooting
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Baltimore officer resigns after video shows him punching man
Pregnant woman fights off man who allegedly tried to rob her
Residents on edge to protect pets after cats found mutilated
Police investigating after woman's body found in SW Houston bayou
Show More
Texas City police search for 1 more suspect in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Emergency crews rescue 27 people caught in dangerous floodwaters
African dust cloud haze returns
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Digital Deal of the Day
More News