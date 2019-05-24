'It's our whole life': Family brings worldwide coffee to Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheri and Walter Dunaway began roasting coffee as a hobby 35 years ago in Copan, Honduras. It's an interest that soon turned into a passion.
"It's our whole life. My kids were born in piles of coffee in Honduras. All of our life, we've built it around coffee. It was our daily basis," says Sheri.
Their coffee roasting journey came to Houston in 2002, and along with them, they brought green coffee beans to test the market.
"We opened the little shop, bought a roaster and started importing coffee from Honduras. Little by little we would get new customers," said Sheri.
Now, Copan Coffee Roasters sells coffee from Central and South America, Africa and Asia.
