HTX

'It's our whole life': Family brings worldwide coffee to Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheri and Walter Dunaway began roasting coffee as a hobby 35 years ago in Copan, Honduras. It's an interest that soon turned into a passion.

"It's our whole life. My kids were born in piles of coffee in Honduras. All of our life, we've built it around coffee. It was our daily basis," says Sheri.

Their coffee roasting journey came to Houston in 2002, and along with them, they brought green coffee beans to test the market.

"We opened the little shop, bought a roaster and started importing coffee from Honduras. Little by little we would get new customers," said Sheri.

Now, Copan Coffee Roasters sells coffee from Central and South America, Africa and Asia.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstomballhtxhtx tomballcoffee
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News