Houston Rockets owner to release new book next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's billionaire Tilman Fertitta's new book is hitting the shelves next week!
The book titled, "Shut up and Listen," is geared toward entrepreneurs of all ages.
In it, Fertitta talks about his career and how he got there.
This is the first book for the owner of Landry's and the Houston Rockets.
Fertitta told ABC13 that when he was asked to do it, he jumped at the opportunity.
"It was really fun because everybody's always playing with me about my Tillman-isms," he said. "(And), so there are no spirit customers, take no out of your vocabulary, know your numbers."
The book will be out on Tuesday and Fertitta said he will go on tour to promote it.
