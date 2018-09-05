BUSINESS

H-E-B store on Dairy Ashford closing in one month, president says

EMBED </>More Videos

H-E-B president Scott McClelland says the store's small size made it impossible to serve the Memorial area the way it hoped.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to grocery stores, apparently size matters.

H-E-B says it is closing its Energy Corridor location on Dairy Ashford next month after the smaller store struggled to bring customers through its doors.

President Scott McClelland said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the store will close on September 9th.

The location will be converted into an eCommerce fulfillment center to support H-E-B's growing Curbside and Home Delivery business.

"My real estate team is beating the bushes to find a new location for a larger store- not as big as Bunker Hill, but more like what we've built in Montrose, Tanglewood, Bellaire and soon in the Heights," McClelland wrote.

In the end, McClelland said the location never became a destination store, and that a remodel would not allow "enough space to fit everything that you would be looking for."

"I am committed to getting 77079 a better option," McClelland vowed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodstore closingtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
LOOKING BACK: Remembering the collapse of Enron
More Business
Top Stories
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Ex-Pearland police sgt accused of invasive visual recording
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Show More
Prairie View A&M student found shot to death inside truck
NEW COOG: UH president to adopt stray dog spotted on campus
Toyota recalls more than 1 million vehicles for fire hazard
2 priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Colin Kaepernick: From NFL QB to social justice advocate
More News