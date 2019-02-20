Cary-based Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, has worked with Hasbro to make Nerf Fortnite Blasters and Super Soakers.
The Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster comes with a motorized shooting system and a 10-dart clip. It retails for about $50.
The Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster Pump Action gun holds up to 36 fluid ounces and costs around $20.
SEE ALSO: Fortnite and Ninja make $140B eSports industry mainstream
The Blasters are set to launch in March, and the Super Soakers will be available in May.
Preorders can be made now at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Walmart.
A full list of guns can be seen online.
RELATED: Houston Astros explain their love for Fortnite