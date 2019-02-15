VYPE

Fortnite and Ninja make $140B eSports industry mainstream

Professional gaming has become part of the American Dream. Some make big bucks to never leave the comfort of their chair.

Released in 2017, Fortnite has flipped the script on gaming.

It's the biggest and most mainstream video game in the world and it's free. However, it's made over $1 billion in less than a year and has over 120 million players on the planet.

It's controversial. Are teens spending too much time (and money) playing Fortnite? Is the game ruining team sports as kids post up on bean bags, becoming absorbed by this phenomenon?

It's wrecking GPAs, relationships and careers, young and old. It's catnip from adolescents to adults, male and female.

