BUSINESS

Elon Musk appears to smoke marijuana during YouTube interview with Joe Rogan; Tesla stock falls 9 percent

EMBED </>More Videos

Tesla stock has fallen by 9 percent after CEO Elon Musk was seen apparently smoking marijuana during a YouTube interview with comedian Joe Rogan. (PowerfulJRE/YouTube)

Tesla stock has fallen by 9 percent after CEO Elon Musk was seen apparently smoking marijuana during a YouTube interview with comedian Joe Rogan.

Musk and Rogan had apparently been talking for more than two hours before Rogan offered Musk marijuana. He told Musk the rolled joint was marijuana wrapped in tobacco leaves.

Musk told Rogan he does not regularly smoke pot, saying he doesn't think it's very good for productivity. However, Musk took the joint from Rogan and smoked it.

During the interview, Musk said he was getting texts from friends asking what he was doing smoking.

Topics from their nearly four-hour conversation, which was uploaded to Rogan's YouTube channel, PowerfulJRE, ranged from artificial intelligence to space travel to the future of human civilization.

Meantime, Tesla's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, is resigning after a month on the job because of the public attention and fast pace the post entails.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the electric vehicle maker reported that Morton has no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting.

Morton said in the filing he still believes in Tesla's mission and prospects.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said its chief financial officer and its corporate controller will oversee accounting functions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanacelebrityyoutubeelon musku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Sears and Kmart stores start liquidation sales across US
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
More Business
Top Stories
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Chase suspect jumps on train to escape police in NE Houston
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Sears and Kmart stores start liquidation sales across US
School district bans birthday treats for students to share
Show More
Houston police officer involved in gun scare at Hobby Airport
Bars and police in Kemah team up to curb drunk driving
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in Hollywood
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Major Closure on US-290 postponed
Students struck by car while crossing road in southwest Houston
More News