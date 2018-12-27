BUSINESS

Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business

EMBED </>More Videos

Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After 60 years in business, Canino Produce is shutting its doors.

The longtime vendor at Houston's Farmers Market in the Heights will close for good on Jan. 21.

Co-owner Bill Canino and his brother-in-law, Lawrence Pilkinton, are retiring, and no one in their family will be taking over the business for them.

"We are just getting old. I'm 70 and my brother-in-law is 71. Just the complication of owning a store and all the permits. It's just a different world now," said Canino. "I'm tired, and he's tired. It's as simple as that."

Canino's father opened the business in 1958.

"Back then, there were probably 200 local farmers. Now there are maybe five left. We've had to buy more and more stuff from out of state," Canino said.

He says it breaks his heart that he had to let go of more than 30 employees, some of whom have worked there for 50 years.

Work is underway to redevelop the rest of the Houston Farmers Market, which is not closing.

"I want to make it perfectly clear. We're just one small part of the entire market. The market's still going to be open. There are tremendous plans for the future," said Canino.

Upgrades include renovated facilities, climate-controlled spaces and community programming.

"It'll be a known factor in the Heights like it used to be. I look forward to seeing that," said Canino.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingfarmers marketHeights
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Barber's cutting edge gives bald men full head of hair
Double Dave's Pizza gives back to customers before closing
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain
More Business
Top Stories
Billboard topples over onto pawn shop during heavy storms
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Enjoy some sunshine the next couple of days
Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
FB Live shows crash suspect next to stack of beer cans
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
Dad charged in own children's deaths after bodies found at home
Show More
Miley Cyrus confirms secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
3 charged in deadly gender reveal party shooting
Chase suspect jumps into White Oak Bayou to escape deputies
More News