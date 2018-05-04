BUSINESS

Bay Area Regional Medical Center announces plan to close, file for bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurses and staff at Bay Area Regional Medical Center said they were shocked by today's bankruptcy announcement. (KTRK)

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Employees of Bay Area Regional Medical Center say they are stunned after the company that operates the hospital announced it is filing for bankruptcy next week.

Nurses told Eyewitness News even their bosses didn't see the closure coming.

On Friday afternoon, we witnessed employees embracing outside the main entrance, leaning on each other after the startling news that the hospital is closing immediately.

Their $200 million building opened in 2014, but Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC told ABC13 they simply couldn't pay their bills anymore.

They say insurance companies weren't offering them enough in reimbursements, so they're filing for bankruptcy on Monday and moving patients to different hospitals.

"Some people laughed. Some people cried. People felt almost betrayed," said nursing assistant Ray McLaughling. "You rely on this job. Out of left field, you have two days notice."

WATCH: Bay Area RMC to file for bankruptcy
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion reports hundreds of workers were "blindsided" with news of Bay Area Regional Medical Center's bankruptcy.


Mary Richard is the family member of a Bay Area Regional patient who told us what she saw inside the hospital Friday.

"They're crying," Richard said. "You're told on Friday, you can't get a job on Friday or Saturday."

"We're all pretty upset," said a nurse named Patrick. "You can complain, but it won't matter."

It was payday at the hospital on Friday. We're told by staff they did receive today's check. But, was there any other option? What about selling the hospital to another medical group?

On Eyewitness News at 6, reporter Steve Campion pressed the company and got some answers.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbankruptcymedicalhospital closingWebster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News