HISD bus catches fire with student with special needs on board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HISD school bus carrying four people, including a student with special needs, caught on fire in southwest Houston.

It happened on West Bellfort and South Post Oak Wednesday afternoon.

The bus driver told ABC13 the bus was carrying a total of four people, including himself.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: One ABC13 viewer caught the moment the bus appeard to explode into violent flames.



He said there was a nurse, an attendant and a student with special needs in a wheelchair. The driver said they had to lower the ramp to get the student out.

The age of the student was not immediately released. Police say the student was safely evacuated and was not injured.



SkyEye video from above the scene showed the charred bus as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Multiple ABC13 viewers were in the area at the time of the fire and sent in video as fire ripped through the bus.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: The fire sent black smoke billowing through the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames.



HISD released the following statement:

"An HISD school bus traveling on S. Post Oak Rd caught fire this afternoon. One student and three adults were on board and safely exited the bus. No injuries were reported. Another bus was immediately dispatched to pick up the student and staff members. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and HISD transportation safety personnel are investigating the cause of the fire. We continually strive to deliver safe, professional and reliable transportation for our students as their safety and well-being are always our top priority."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhisdschool busfirestudent safetycar firestudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Astros officially hire new manager Dusty Baker
Dusty Baker: Who is this winery-owning, veteran MLB manager?
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
What you should know: 610 Loop closure for next 4 weekends
Newly open H-E-B in Meyerland boasts 2-level garage
Kobe fans honor him by eating at his favorite Mexican restaurant
Missing University of St. Thomas student heard from a week ago
Show More
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Victim left brain dead after DWI crash in NW Harris County
Man facing marijuana charge starts smoking in front of judge
Head football coach and wife open up about fertility struggle
Battleship Texas needs a new home - got any ideas?
More TOP STORIES News